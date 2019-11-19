|
|
Dale C. France, 83, of Warsaw passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Norman France; daughter, Gail Saunders and grandson, Jeremy Saunders; step-daughter, Kelli Parks (Charlie) and her daughters, Ashley and Shiane; sister, Marjorie France (Norris); nieces, Suzanne, Sheri and Sonya; and numerous great-nieces and -nephew.
She is a member of Welcome Grove Baptist Church and was employed by Essex County Public Schools for over 20 years. Dale enjoyed gardening, shopping and spending time with friends and family. She loved her nieces and nephew. She especially enjoyed spending time with Alyson and Jeremy.
A visitation was held on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. with a funeral following at 2 p.m. at Welcome Grove Baptist Church. Interment followed at Glebe Landing Baptist Church in Laneview.
Memorial donations can be made to Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244 and/or Welcome Grove Baptist Church, 7368 Newland Road Warsaw, VA 22572.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Nov. 20, 2019