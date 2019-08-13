Home

David Lynn Neal, 63, of Warsaw, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
He was a truck driver for Shaffer Trucking.
David is survived by his father, Jim Neal of Hollywood, MD; mother, Mary Neal of Bladensburg, MD; fiancé, Crystal Dodson; son, Matthew P. Neal and wife, Jennifer; brother, Glenn Marcum Neal of Warsaw; grandchildren, Aiden and Adriana Neal; and nephews, Michael, Markie and Mike.
A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Family received friends one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 14, 2019
