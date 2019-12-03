Home

David Marsh Abbott passed away November 26, 2019 at his home in Burgess. David was born and raised in New Jersey with his family of seven brothers and sisters. He joined the army in 1954 and was a Korean War Veteran. Dave married his wife, Joyce McCoppe in 1955. They raised a family of four daughters and spent their leisure time sailing the Great South Bay and the eastern coast. Dave worked for AT&T for 30 years before retiring to Burgess, where he built his house and spent his days with his wife, Joyce. He was an active participant of the Great Wicomico Cruising Club and worked with the Reedville Fishermen's Museum Boat Shop.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Abbott; his four daughters and their spouses, Joy Hendershot, Sharon Collins, Merry Barrieres and Ellen Sagan; his seven grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
No services will be held at this time. A celebration of his life is planned for the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Hospice of Virginia Hope Foundation, 1328 Tappahannock Blvd, Tappahannock, VA 22560 or call 804-443-4090.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 4, 2019
