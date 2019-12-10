Home

The Currie Funeral Home - Kilmarnock
116 East Church Street
Kilmarnock, VA 22482
804-435-1077
Dolores E. Martin

Dolores E. Martin Obituary
Dolores E. Martin, 89, of Heathsville, passed away December 5, 2019.
She is survived by her daughter, Georgina Gorda (John); sisters, Anna Pendergraph and Mary Lou DiGiovanni (Gino) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Miskell and brother, James A. Schmitt.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Heathsville. Interment will follow the service in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends 2-4 p. m. Thursday, December 12, at Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, P. O. Box 278, Heathsville, VA 22473.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 11, 2019
