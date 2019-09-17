|
Donn Belfield, 68, of Heathsville passed away September 14, 2019. Mr. Belfield was born October 3, 1950, and received a bachelor's degree in English from Nyack Missionary College in Nyack, New York. He obtained his Master's degree in Journalism from the University of Maryland, becoming a lifelong fan of Maryland football and basketball – Go Terps!
Mr. Belfield is survived by his wife of thirty years, Carol; daughter, Lara of Richmond; sister, Jan Swain of Aiken, South Carolina; brother, Chris Belfield (Cathy) of Twin Harbors, Minnesota; and brother, Mike Belfield (Emily) of Montross. He was also the proud grandparent to his grandcat, Iris, and cat-dad to furchildren, Mischief and Cat-Man.
Mr. Belfield could often be found watching the Washington Redskins, or keeping up with the latest sports news from the University of Maryland. He was also an avid reader, with an affinity for science fiction and fantasy novels, as well as Marvel and DC comic books. Those close to Mr. Belfield also knew of his exact organization; no task could be completed without detailed notes and a checklist. Most importantly, Mr. Belfield was incredibly thoughtful, kind, and generous, always prioritizing his family and loved ones. He will be remembered as a loving husband and adoring father.
Mr. Belfield spent 36 years as an English and Journalism teacher at Northumberland High School. He was perhaps best known for his quick wit and sarcasm, which peppered many of his lessons and made his classes all the more memorable. Mr. Belfield's time as a teacher was also marked by his absolute dedication to his students. His words of encouragement and guidance changed the lives of many of his students for the better.
Mr. Belfield's reach to his students extended outside of the classroom, and he spent many years as the assistant coach for the Northumberland boys' basketball team, including in 1996 when the boys won the state championship.
During football season, Mr. Belfield entertained hundreds of fans as he announced and commentated on the Northumberland football games every Friday night. He was also well-known to all the students at Northumberland High School as the commanding voice that came over the PA system each morning, providing the morning announcements with his signature dose of wit. Each morning's series of announcements always ended with the same phrase, oft quoted then, but perhaps even more relevant now as we remember the impact that Mr. Belfield made on so many lives each and every day:
"It's a great day to be alive in the Commonwealth of Virginia."
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p. m. Sunday, September 22, 2019 at New Friendship Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Sept. 18, 2019