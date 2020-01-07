|
Doris Jean Boyle Johnson, 71, of Farnham, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Doris Jean retired from Northern Neck State Bank, and in her retirement, she was a caretaker for her grandchildren which she whole heartedly enjoyed. Some of Doris Jean's favorite things she will be remembered for were her love of hummingbirds, flower growing and flower arranging, crafts, and cooking. More than anything, she will be remembered for the love that she had for her family.
Doris Jean is survived by her loving husband, Walter "Benny" Johnson, Jr.; sons, Walter B. "Wally" Johnson, III (Kristy) and J. Trevor Johnson (Brittany); and grandchildren, Allison Page Johnson, Jacob Johnson, Tyler Johnson, and Everly Johnson.
A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2019 at Jerusalem Baptist Church with interment following in the church cemetery.
The family received friends one hour prior to the funeral at Jerusalem Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jerusalem Baptist Church, 8800 Historyland Highway, Warsaw, VA 22572.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Jan. 8, 2020