Dorothy Baughan Bunch, age 89, of Warsaw, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born November 8, 1929 to Everett Lee Baughan and Christian Amber Greggs Baughan in Essex County, Virginia.

Dorothy retired from Levi Strauss after twenty-eight years of service.

She loved to travel and she enjoyed going on bus trips. Dorothy often reminisced about traveling to Hawaii with friends. She served the Lord all of her days and she was a faithful and active member of Beulah Baptist Church in Lyells.

There was nothing that brought Dorothy more joy than her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Lawrence "Chuck" Bunch. Dorothy is survived a son, William Lee "Billy" Bunch and his wife, Hope; daughters, Janet Bunch Rice and Debbie Bunch Scott and her husband, David, all of Warsaw. "Grandma Dorothy" took great pride in telling everyone about her six grandchildren, Jill Indugula, Justin Bunch, David Dunaway, Kimberly Lewis, Jarrod and Jonathan Scott; the eleven great-grandchildren, Niam and Myan Indugula, Carter, Wyatt and Bailee Bunch, Reagan, Gabby and Presley Dunaway, Makayla and Blaikley Lewis, and Joshua Scott brought much happiness to Dorothy's last years. Dorothy is also survived by her brother, David Baughan of Dunbrooke, and a host of nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind two treasured friends, Shirley Morris and Mary Pritchard, both of Warsaw.

Dorothy's family would like to thank the staff of The Orchard in Warsaw for the tender loving care they provided to her for the last three years. She loved everyone there. A special thank-you is extended to Dorothy's physicians, Dr. Robert Briggs of Tappahannock and Dr. David McGroarty of Richmond, for the excellent medical care they provided over the years.

A funeral service was held at Beulah Baptist Church at 11:00 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Interment followed in the Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family received friends at Welch Funeral Home in Warsaw from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cemetery Fund at Beulah Baptist Church, c/o Joan Dawson, 3241 Oldhams Road, Hague, VA 22469 or the Activity Fund at The Orchard, 16 Delfae Drive, Warsaw, VA 22572. Published in Northern Neck Group on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary