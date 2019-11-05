|
|
Dorothy "Dot" Bell Delano, 91, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, of Warsaw passed away on November 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Gladys Bell; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Randolph Sanford, and beloved husband, D.D. "Buddy" Delano. Dot is survived by a son, Joseph Daniel Delano (Mary Beth); daughter, Mary Ann Delano Gay (Joey); granddaughter, Emily Delano Gay; and grandson, Samuel Joseph Delano.
Dot was a graduate of Washington and Lee High School. She began her career as a dental hygienist with Dr. Raines in Warsaw. After marrying Buddy, the love of her life, Dot devoted herself to her family. In later years, Dot was the Retiree Coordinator for Levi Strauss and Company, then enjoyed volunteering within the Richmond County School system and with Granny's Attic. Dot was a member of Warsaw Baptist Church.
Generations of members can fondly remember church picnics at Dot and Buddy's beach.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Warsaw Baptist Church; Reverend Leslie Park officiated. Interment followed in the Church Cemetery.
The family received friends one hour prior to service time.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Bon Secours Evelyn D. Reinhardt Guest House at 1100 Libbie Avenue, Richmond, VA 23226.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Nov. 6, 2019