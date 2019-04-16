Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Rittenhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Raborg Rittenhouse

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Raborg Rittenhouse Obituary
Dorothy Raborg Rittenhouse, 66, of Reedville passed away on the morning of April 13, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Crow" Rittenhouse; parents, Mr. and Mrs. George T. Raborg; sister, Joyce R. Rogers; and nephew, Casey N. Rogers. She is survived by her daughter, Caitlin Raborg Rittenhouse.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 p. m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Roseland Cemetery, Reedville. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the Reedville Masonic Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, P. O. Box 278, Reedville, VA 22539 or the Northumberland County Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 305, Heathsville, VA 22473.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.