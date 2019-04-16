|
Dorothy Raborg Rittenhouse, 66, of Reedville passed away on the morning of April 13, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold "Crow" Rittenhouse; parents, Mr. and Mrs. George T. Raborg; sister, Joyce R. Rogers; and nephew, Casey N. Rogers. She is survived by her daughter, Caitlin Raborg Rittenhouse.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 p. m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Roseland Cemetery, Reedville. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the Reedville Masonic Lodge.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, P. O. Box 278, Reedville, VA 22539 or the Northumberland County Animal Shelter, P. O. Box 305, Heathsville, VA 22473.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Apr. 17, 2019