Doulin Randolph Wilkins, 91, of Callao, died peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, June 21, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born March 12, 1928 in Heathsville, the 4th son of Hiram Randolph and Pearl Conley Wilkins. Orphaned at the age of 12, he was raised by Jay B. and Mary Conley of Callao.

He is survived by his wife, Nell Clark Wilkins; daughters, Virginia Wilkins Crowther (Michael) and Dianne Wilkins Landman (Ricky); daughter-in-law, Martha Beale Wilkins; brother, Philip; sister, Bernice; foster sister, Margaret Conley Brooks; he was blessed to have 6 granchildren, Christy Crowther, Dawn C. Biddlecomb (Joseph), Beth C. Angle (Travis), Nicholas Landman, Katie L. O'Bier (Patrick) and Anne Randolph Wilkins; great-grandchildren, Davis, Grant, and Will Biddlecomb, Henry and Carter Angle, Brie, Alisyn and Carley O'Bier.

Doulin was preceded in death by his parents; foster parents; son, Randolph Doulin "Randy" Wilkins and brothers, Claude, M.C., Floyd and Vernon.

A funeral service was held Monday, June 24, at 2:00 pm at Bethany Baptist Church in Callao. Interment followed in the church cemetery. A visitation was held Sunday, June 23, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel, Warsaw.

The funeral was officiated by Reverend Kori Kiss; pallbearers were, Joseph Biddlecomb, Patrick O'Bier, Travis Angle, Davis, Grant and Will Biddlecomb, Henry and Carter Angle, and Nicholas Landman.

Please consider a memorial donation to Riverside Tappahannock Hospice, 289 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, VA 22560. Published in Northern Neck Group on July 2, 2019