Edna Chatham Standbridge Hennage died peacefully on January 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Chester Standbridge; second husband, William "Pete" Hennage; and daughter, Debbie Kennedy. She is survived by her children, David Standbridge (Estelle) and Dennis Standbridge (Malyss); step-daughter Cindy Marks; five grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and sister, Mable Garland. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Edgewater United Methodist Church. Memorial service to be announced.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Jan. 22, 2020