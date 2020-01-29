|
|
Edward Turner Coggin passed away on Sunday, January 26th, surrounded by all his family at his home in Richmond, Virginia. He was predeceased by his parents, Mary Ames Coggin and Rodney Marshall Coggin. He is survived by his three children, Morgan Ames Coggin, Mathews Jenks Coggin, and Bailey Coggin Moyer; his brother, Rodney Ames Coggin; his sister, Rebecca Coggin Hubert; his two grandchildren: Kennedy Burst Coggin and Elizabeth Harding Moyer; his daughter-in-law, Nora Stupp Coggin; and his son-in-law, Timothy Bell Moyer.
Turner was born on September 3, 1951 in Warsaw, Virginia. He attended the University of Virginia's undergraduate commerce school, graduating with high honors, and then was accepted directly into their Darden Business School from which he received his MBA in 1975.
Turner had a distinguished 35-year career in banking that led him from his start at Mercantile Bank in Baltimore back to Richmond where he ended his career surrounded by friends at Citizens and Farmers Bank. He was truly gifted in his profession, and he loved the opportunity to mentor new bankers as well as solidify long lasting client relationships.
As much as he loved his career, Turner's true passion was his family. He was a man of his word who never sacrificed his values and led by example. While always humble, he was a proud father, grandfather, and brother. He loved boating and fishing, was a voracious reader, and cherished the history of his family in the Northern Neck of Virginia, all of which he passed along to his children.
He fought a 16-month battle with cancer with dignity, humor, and eternal optimism, always believing that his best was yet to come. He never lost faith, and his last year was enriched by the unwavering support and love of his many friends, and over the last months by his wonderful caregivers: Clara, Moses, and Iris.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 8th at St. John's Episcopal Church (5987 Richmond Road, Warsaw, VA 22572) with a burial following at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the burial in the adjacent Wellford Hall. In lieu of flowers, a memorial for Turner may be given to the Northern Neck Historical Society (15482 Kings Highway, Montross, VA 22520) or the Richmond County Museum (5874 Richmond Road, Warsaw, VA 22572).
Published in Northern Neck Group on Jan. 30, 2020