Eliot Levinson of Heathsville died September 5, 2019 at home after a short illness. He was 77 years old. Levinson was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, and also lived in Washington, DC.
Mr. Levinson was a career educator and entrepreneur. He founded the BLEGroup, the first education technology consulting firm that brought together school leaders and the education technology industry. He also created Learn City, the first online curriculum focused on supporting children from low income families in their schooling. His work connected schooling to the world of digital resources, integrated technology into teaching, improved the quality of education technology products, and advanced the management of schools.
After graduation from Middlebury College in 1964, Levinson served with the Peace Corps in Peru. He went on to receive a PhD in organizational behavior from Stanford University in 1978. He later served as the principal of Wayland Junior High School in Massachusetts. In New York City, Levinson was appointed to the executive staff of the first Chancellor the New York City Board of Education, a role that benefitted from his lifelong interest in learning organizations and technological innovation.
After retiring from full-time employment, Mr. Levinson settled into life in Virginia's Northern Neck. He grew oysters, completed the Virginia Master Naturalist course, took up fiddle lessons, and raised service dogs with his wife.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Bryna Brennan; his sons, Andrew T. Levinson (Stephanie Avila), Jesse Levinson (Emanuelle), and five grandchildren.
A funeral took place September 10, 2019 at 10:30 at Temple Micah, 2829 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20007.
A memorial service will be held on Sept. 22 at 2 p.m. on the Northern Neck of Virginia at Good Luck Cellars, 1025 Goodluck Rd, Kilmarnock.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Canine Companions for Independence c/o Old Dominion Chapter treasurer, 3000 Ellesmere Dr, Midlothian, VA 23113
Published in Northern Neck Group on Sept. 11, 2019