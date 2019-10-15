Home

Elizabeth Bulger Coggin Obituary
Elizabeth Bulger Coggin, 87, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Richmond. Liz was born August 20, 1932 in Callao to George Laverne and Eliza Bulger. She married James Younger Coggin, Sr. in 1966 and they lived a wonderful life together until his death in 1996. Liz was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister and she will be dearly missed.
Liz graduated from Cople High School in Hague, in 1950 and enjoyed a number of opportunities in the professional world before becoming a mother. She loved her family, her church, playing the piano, sewing, dessert, and the game of golf.
In addition to her parents and husband, Liz was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles and George Bulger.
She is survived by her sisters, Lillian Lee Bulger of King George and Katherine "Kacky" Sanford of Oldhams; her children, Lisa and Jim Ertel of Richmond, Myers and Kristen Coggin of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Sam Coggin of Williamsburg; her grandchildren, Eliza and Chris Taylor, Ben Ertel, Merritt, Sullivan, and Elliott Coggin, and Whit Coggin; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
A graveside memorial service will be held at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Oldhams on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11 a.m.
The family requests memorial gifts be made to the March of Dimes – Team Adelyn's Hope, March of Dimes Donation Processing Center, P.O. Box 18819, Atlanta, GA 31126.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Oct. 16, 2019
