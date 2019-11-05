|
Ellen Brooks O'Bier, 93, of Lottsburg passed away peacefully on November 3, 2019. She was born on August 24, 1926 and was the daughter of Ernest Randolph and Maddie Lou Brooks.
Ellen, along with her husband, operated Pearson's Store in Lottsburg for over 30 years. She also worked at Cooper's Dairy Freeze for 20 years. Ellen was a member of Northern Neck Baptist Church. She was a big WWF (now WWE) wrestling fan.
She is survived by two sons, Ernest Lee O'Bier (Anita), and Robert Steven O'Bier (Tammy); three daughters, Margaret Bolt, Betty McNeal (George "Hub"), and Cathy O'Bier; twelve grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Lee O'Bier and a daughter, Ruby Lee O'Bier.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home, Marks Chapel with Wayne Harrison officiating. Interment will follow the service at Northern Neck Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Welch Funeral Home, Marks Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 7700 Leesburg Pike, Suite 208, South Lobby, Falls Church, VA 22043 or the , Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Nov. 6, 2019