Elmer "Bootsy" Dodson, 82, of Farnham passed away November 1, 2019. Bootsy retired from Northern Neck Electric Co-op after 29 years of service. He loved hunting, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.
Bootsy was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ethel Dodson. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joyce "Dinky" Dodson; his daughter, Sandra Haywood (Jeffrey); his granddaughter, Rachel Haywood; brothers, Melvin Headley, John Dodson (Polly) and a sister, Mary "Sweetie" Linthicum.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home with Reverend MiRhang Baek officiating. Interment followed in Oakland United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family received friends one hour prior to service time.
The family requests that contributions be made to the Oakland United Methodist Church General Fund, 2002 Oakland Road, Farnham, Virginia 22460.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Nov. 6, 2019