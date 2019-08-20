|
|
Elmer L. Butcher, 83, a lifetime resident of Colonial Beach died August 14, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital after a long battle with bone cancer. He was an avid waterman and retired from Colonial Beach Yacht Center after 30 years.
He leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Kay; a brother, Dave; three stepchildren, Kathleen Shifflett, Carter Timberlake, and Chad Timberlake; three step-grandchildren, Aaron Clift, Wyatt Clift, and Sarah Putman; two step-great-grandchildren, Wesley and Wayland Clift; nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at Colonial Beach VFW at a later date. All donations should be sent to Wendy's Felines Friends. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 21, 2019