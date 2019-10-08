|
|
Ernest "Dickie" Raymond Jones, 74, of Montross, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
He was a member of Popes Creek Baptist Church, a Vietnam War Veteran, and a retired machinist for Thompsons Industrial.
He is survived by his daughter, Diane Frazier of Montross; granddaughter, Heather Marie Frazier and husband, Johnny Boxley, of King George and a great-grand daughter, Alonah Raye Boxley; his brother, Carroll Jones and his wife, Sunny, of Washington State and a sister, Catherine Guible of South Carolina.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Pratt Jones and Edith Estelle Barrett Jones; five brothers, Tommy Jones, George Jones, Jackie Jones, Charlie Jones, Robert Jones; and a sister, Edith Bryant.
A memorial service was held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Popes Creek Baptist Church, Baynesville. The family received friends on hour prior to services at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Popes Creek Baptist Church, P.O. Box 592, Montross, Virginia 22520.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Oct. 9, 2019