Ernest L. "Ting A Ling" Rogers

Ernest L. "Ting A Ling" Rogers Obituary
Ernest L. "Ting A Ling" Rogers, 83, of Ophelia died July 4, 2019. He was the widower of Joyce R. Rogers, a former owner of Neck Construction, a waterman and farmer. He was a member of Afton United Methodist Church, Reedville Masonic Lodge #321 A.F. & A.M., and the Shriners.
Surviving are a son, Ryan Rogers and wife, Jessica of Ophelia; two grandsons, Bowe and Cason Rogers; and special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Casey Rogers and sister, Neal Corsa.
Funeral services and Masonic Rites were held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7 at the Currie Funeral Home, Kilmarnock. The family received friends prior to the service. Interment was in Roseland Cemetery, Reedville.
Memorials may be made to the Masonic Home of Virginia, P. O. Box 7866, Richmond, VA 23231or Fairfields Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 656, Burgess, VA 22432.
Published in Northern Neck Group on July 10, 2019
