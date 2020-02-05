|
|
Ethel Davenport Daiger, 84, of Montross, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was born October 21, 1935 in Lara, Virginia to Howard and Garnett Davenport. In 1956 she married G. Irving Daiger and they made their home in Tidwells, raising three children. She was the Secretary of the family business, Daiger Bros. Seafood. She was a member of Edgewater United Methodist Church where she served as the Treasurer for many years, and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Ethel is survived by a daughter, Donna Daiger England and her husband, Bill; a son, Timothy Brian Daiger and his wife, Lenna; a daughter-in-law, Cynthia E. Daiger; grandchildren, Amy Thomas (Scott), Emily Daiger-Campbell (Heather), Sarah Daiger (Stacy Critchfield); Tyler Daiger (Jessica), Brian Daiger (Mary), and Will England (Jacque Maupin); great-grandchildren, Logan, Saylor, Lily, Raelynd, and George; a brother, Stanley Davenport; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents and her husband, Ethel was preceded in death by her son, George I. Daiger, Jr; her sister, Bertha Smith; and her brother, Howard "Junior" Davenport.
A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Carmel United Methodist Church with Pastor Danny Maupin officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
The family received friends one hour prior to the service at Carmel United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Edgewater United Methodist Church, c/o Yvonne Minor, 1441 Nomini Grove Road, Warsaw, VA 22572.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Feb. 6, 2020