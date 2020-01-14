|
|
Ethel Kane Freeman of (Newland) Warsaw, VA went to sleep in Jesus on Friday, January 3, 2020 with family surrounding her. She was a dedicated Seventh-day Adventist Christian, a loving mother and gifted musician (organ, piano, voice); a fine seamstress, decorator and delicious health-wise cook. She partnered with her husband as the Administrative Assistant in their graphic art business in Ohio, Michigan and Tennessee.
Ethel was born October 8, 1920 in Elmira, NY to Florence Clarentha. Duff and
William Carl Kane. She wanted to live to 100, so lived a health-conscious life-style. She was a cancer survivor of 47 ½ years and par1 1t of a longitudinal health study by Loma Linda School of Medicine, Loma Linda, CA. Her body was donated to medical science per her wishes.
Ethel is survived by her daughter Beverly Jansheski of Warsaw; son Donovan Freeman (Vera) of Bowling Green, KY; her sister Luella Koles (95) of Lincoln, NE; two granddaughters-April and Heidi; "adopted" grandson Jerry, eight great grandchildren; nine nieces and nephews, and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Frederick Milton Freeman of 50 years; and two sisters, Vivian and Deloris.
The family wishes to thank her beloved caregiver, Crystal Conley Balderson; Riverside Hospice team; and Welch Funeral Home (Warsaw) for their support. A private memorial service will be held in Pennsylvania later this year.
Memorial donations may be made to Action, Inc. WXTR-FM (89.9), P.O. Box 1393, Tappahannock, VA 22560.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Jan. 15, 2020