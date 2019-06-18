Floyd Osville Wilkins, 95, of Richmond, formerly of Callao, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, a founding member of both the Callao and Northumberland Rescue Squads.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie C. Wilkins; his son, Floyd O. "Bucky" Wilkins; brothers, M.C., Vernon, and Claude Wilkins. Floyd is survived by his daughter and her husband, Sandra and Mark Brent; brothers, Doulin R. Wilkins (Nell) and Phil Wilkins; sister-in-law, Dolly Brann Nickel; grandchild, "Scooter" and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and devoted friends.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel where the interment followed at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 12:30 pm to 2 p.m. before the service at the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mandy Myers Scholarship Fund, Lee Davis High School, 7052 Mechanicsville Pike, Mechanicsville, VA 23111. Please make checks payable to Lee Davis High School and Mandy Myers Scholarship Fund in the memo line. The family would like to give a special thanks to all of the caregivers who took care of Floyd. Published in Northern Neck Group on June 19, 2019