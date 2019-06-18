Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Wilkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Osville Wilkins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Floyd Osville Wilkins Obituary
Floyd Osville Wilkins, 95, of Richmond, formerly of Callao, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, a founding member of both the Callao and Northumberland Rescue Squads.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie C. Wilkins; his son, Floyd O. "Bucky" Wilkins; brothers, M.C., Vernon, and Claude Wilkins. Floyd is survived by his daughter and her husband, Sandra and Mark Brent; brothers, Doulin R. Wilkins (Nell) and Phil Wilkins; sister-in-law, Dolly Brann Nickel; grandchild, "Scooter" and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and devoted friends.
A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel where the interment followed at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 12:30 pm to 2 p.m. before the service at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mandy Myers Scholarship Fund, Lee Davis High School, 7052 Mechanicsville Pike, Mechanicsville, VA 23111. Please make checks payable to Lee Davis High School and Mandy Myers Scholarship Fund in the memo line. The family would like to give a special thanks to all of the caregivers who took care of Floyd.
Published in Northern Neck Group on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.