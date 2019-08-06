Home

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
St Stephen's Episcopal Church
6807 Northumberland Hwy
Heathsville, VA
Franklin L. "Leroy" Hillman


1933 - 2019
Franklin L. "Leroy" Hillman Obituary
Franklin L. Hillman ""Leroy,"" of Heathsville, Virginia; formerly of Ellicott City, MD; passed away, Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born to Mazie and William R. Hillman on April 12, 1933 in Ophelia. He graduated from Northumberland High School.
He married Betty A. Rew on December 5, 1952 and spent most of his married life living in Maryland. He was a Subsidy Rate Analyst for the US Department of Commerce.
He retired to the Northern Neck in 1996 and attended St Stephen's Episcopal Church in Heathsville.
Mr. Hillman was a 60-year member of the Masons and was a member of the Jephthah Lodge (formerly Mt Nebo Lodge) in Baltimore, MD. He was recognized for his membership in a ceremony held in Maryland earlier this year. He also served in the US Army.
Mr. Hillman is survived by his children, Julie A. Hillman of Fredericksburg; Valerie Hyer (Mike) of Woodbine, MD; and Christopher (Resa) Hillman of Blackstone, VA; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Rew Blocher (Jared) of Sykesville, MD; Kathryn R. Saulsbury (Travis) of Sykesville, MD; Chasen C. Hillman of Blackstone; Melissa Coffey (Mike) of Cary, NC; Jeffrey Hyer (Jo) of Woodbine, MD; and Nathan Hyer of Woodbine; as well as great-grandchildren, Cynthia Coffey, Braelynn, and Bowen Blocher, and Emerson and Caleb Saulsbury; and by his brother, William E. Hillman (Bettie) of Ophelia, VA.
Mr. Hillman was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Betty A Hillman.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Rappahannock General Hospital and Commonwealth Assisted Living for care given during Mr. Hillman's last years of his life.
A celebration of Mr. Hillman's life will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St Stephen's Episcopal Church, 6807 Northumberland Hwy, Heathsville.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 7, 2019
