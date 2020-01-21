|
George Squires, 83, of Montross, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020. He was a retired Repairman for Virginia Elastic, a Waterman for years, and a member of Edgewater United Methodist Church. George enjoyed being outdoors which entailed riding his motorcycle, being out on the water, and camping in the mountains. He was a family man and was known for being an amazing husband and father. George's grandkids adored him and the feeling was mutual. He also thought a lot about his daughter-in-law, Brenda Kay, as if she were his own.
George is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Darline V. Squires; son, George S. Squires (Brenda Kay) of Hague; granddaughter, Megan Squires; grandson, Matthew Squires; mother-in-law, who he lovingly called mother, Learline Chatham; sister-in-law, Brenda Hundley Squires; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Squires and Louise Kilmon Squires and four brothers, William, Charles (Lorraine), Wayne, and Harry Lee Squires.
A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Welch Funeral Home-Montross Chapel with interment following in the Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family received friends beginning at 1 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Edgewater United Methodist Church, c/o Yvonne Minor, 1441 Nomini Grove Road, Warsaw, VA 22572 or Westmoreland County Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 37, Mount Holly, VA 22524.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Jan. 22, 2020