George Washington Motley, III, 77 of Stratford Harbor in Westmoreland County, VA, passed onto his heavenly home on May 11, 2019 at Riverside Tappahannock Hospital.

George was born in Danville but moved shortly thereafter to Alexandria along with his family at one-year-old.

He attended George Washington High School, also in Alexandria, where he met and later married his high school sweetheart of 59 years, Judith Kay Penn.

George worked at Value Engineering Electroplating several years before beginning his career in 1971 with the United States Capitol Police in Washington, DC. He spent the majority of his time assigned to the Patrol Division as a Motor Officer.

He was involved in several significant events during his career including the dignitary protection detail at which time he was assigned to Senator Sam Ervin during the Watergate hearings.

George retired in 1998 to his beautiful dream home on the banks of the Potomac River in the Northern Neck area.

He was also involved with his community and was a member of several organizations including The Fraternal Order of Police Lodge# 1, Washington, DC; The Elks Lodge # 875, Fredericksburg; The Eagles Lodge # 4123, Fredericksburg; Montross Moose Lodge # 2333,Montross, and Colonial Beach Moose Lodge # 1267,Colonial Beach. George was a Master Mason and was a lifetime member in good standing at Masonic Lodge #22 in Alexandria. One of his greatest hobbies was tinkering on his classic antique 1963 Chevrolet Corvair, which he completely restored.

George was preceded in death by his parents, George W. Motley, Jr. and the former, Isabel Viola Niesler, along with a brother, Donald Ray Motley.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judith; a son, George W. Motley, IV, wife Ellen Hall of Fredericksburg; a grandson, George W. Motley, V, wife Ashley Pond of Stafford and a great-grandchild on the way; one brother, Gerald Motley, wife Kitty Asbell of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and numerous nieces and nephews.

There was a private family service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home, 17546 Kings Highway, Montross.

Interment followed at 2:30 p.m. in Mount Comfort Cemetery, 6600 South Kings Highway, Alexandria. Published in Northern Neck Group on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary