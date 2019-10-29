|
Georgette Pedal "Mom," "Meemaw," and "GG" Muir age 96, died peacefully, October 19, 2019 in her home at Harryhogan.
She was born April 12, 1923 to John and Helen Pedal in Chicago, Illinois and was raised in Wausau, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C. She met her husband, Charles Norman Muir, while attending Eastern High School in Washington, D.C. They were married for 50 years. Georgette was an avid reader, quilter, and friend to many. She shared her love for food with her family and had a flair for baking. Her world was centered around her family. Georgette was a member of Henderson United Methodist Church, a past member of the Eastern Star, and a local elementary school volunteer.
Georgette is survived by two daughters and one son, Sherry Muir Kirby (John) of Etlan, Marsha Muir, MD of Santa Cruz, California; and C. Scott Muir (Deborah) of Chantilly; seven grandchildren, Shelly Muir Cunningham, Kirsten Muir Braun (Chris), Kimberly Leigh Finn, C. Thomas Muir, Andrew P.Muir, Jeffrey C. Muir, Kathryn J. Muir, Aiden L. Finn, and Henry A.Braun.
Private interment at Henderson United Methodist Church.
Memorial contributions can be made to Riverside Hospice, Tappahannock Virginia or Henderson United Methodist Church, Callao, Virginia.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Oct. 30, 2019