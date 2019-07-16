Grace Annette Jewell Newman, age 92, of Lottsburg, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. She was born March 4, 1927 to Lloyd Marvin and Maude Jewell. Grace was a drapery seamstress and a lifelong member of Melrose United Methodist Church. Her family was her focus in her life and she cared for everyone in a loving way.

She is survived by two sons, Frank M. Newman, Jr. (Gerry) of Manassas, and Donald Jewell Newman (Peggy) of Callao; a daughter, Joy Lynne Self of Lottsburg; six grandchildren, Donnie, Paul, Brian, Lee, Steven, and Nicky; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, L.M. Jewell, Jimmy Jewell, Richard Jewell, and Bobby Jewell.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Milton Newman, Sr. and by a grandson, John Paul Newman.

A funeral service was held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Melrose United Methodist Church with Kathy Gochenour officiating.

Interment followed in the church cemetery.

The family received friends one hour prior to the service at Melrose United Methodist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 7202 Glen Forest Drive, Suite 102, Richmond, VA 23226 in honor of Paul Self. Published in Northern Neck Group on July 17, 2019