Grace "Polly" Mae Dickens, 89, of Colonial Beach departed this life Friday, October 4, 2019. Polly was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Dickens and her sons, Gary and Kevin Dickens. She is survived by her son, Leonard Dickens, Jr.; her daughter, Karen Colley; two sisters Helen and Mary; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Polly enjoyed working at A&P Grocery Store, retiring after 30 years of service. She especially enjoyed spending time with family.
A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home-Nash & Slaw Chapel, 11089 James Madison Pkwy., King George. Interment followed at Historyland Memorial Park Cemetery, 11227 James Madison Pkwy., King George. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Oct. 16, 2019