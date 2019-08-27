Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendolyn Sisson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendolyn "Gwen" Murphy Sisson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Murphy Sisson Obituary
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Murphy Sisson, 92, of Montross, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church, the owner/operator of Wakefield Furniture Co, and the widow of Hugh Lee Sisson.
She is survived by a son, Frank Leslie "Les" Sisson (Jane Kaye) of Montross; daughters, Barbara Hundley of Montross and Anne Laurie Sisson of Warsaw; grandchildren, Brent Sisson (Sandy), Paula Berry (Kevin), Michael Hundley (Lynn) and Kristen Via (Wayne); twelve great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Wesley Berry; brother, Jack Murphy, and sisters, Patricia Foley, June Johnson, and Doris Maier.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Tappahannock. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westmoreland County Museum for the benefit of the Wakefield Sign, PO Box 247, Montross, VA 22520 or St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.