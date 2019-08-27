|
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Murphy Sisson, 92, of Montross, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was a member of St. Timothy Catholic Church, the owner/operator of Wakefield Furniture Co, and the widow of Hugh Lee Sisson.
She is survived by a son, Frank Leslie "Les" Sisson (Jane Kaye) of Montross; daughters, Barbara Hundley of Montross and Anne Laurie Sisson of Warsaw; grandchildren, Brent Sisson (Sandy), Paula Berry (Kevin), Michael Hundley (Lynn) and Kristen Via (Wayne); twelve great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Wesley Berry; brother, Jack Murphy, and sisters, Patricia Foley, June Johnson, and Doris Maier.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at St. Timothy Catholic Church, Tappahannock. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westmoreland County Museum for the benefit of the Wakefield Sign, PO Box 247, Montross, VA 22520 or St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 28, 2019