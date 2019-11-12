|
|
Harold Moores "H.M." Webb, Jr., 72, of Lottsburg, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was the son of Harold M. Webb and Virginia Fisher Webb and was a member of the Calvary Pentecostal Church. H.M was a Waterman most of his life; then went into the seafood business where he would buy and sell seafood. For the last 20 years, H.M delivered the papers for the Richmond Times Dispatch.
H.M. and his wife, Suzanne, served as missionaries in Israel, China, India, South America, and Egypt. He also ministered in various local churches. H.M. was known for his generosity, kindness and humorous personality.
H.M. is survived by his loving daughter, Praise Webb (Jonathan Brann) of Callao; brother, Ernie W. Webb of Port St. Lucie, FL; three sisters, Madeline Suttles (Danny) of Burgess, Irma Gammon (Ron) of Lottsburg, and Brenda Childress (Scott) of Powhatan, and his loyal canine companion, Buttercup.
The family received friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 8, at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at Melrose United Methodist Church with interment following in the Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Melrose United Methodist Church, PO Box 150, Lottsburg, VA 22511 or Riverside Tappahannock Hospice, 289 Hospital Road, Tappahannock, VA 22560.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Nov. 13, 2019