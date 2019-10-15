Home

POWERED BY

Services
Welch Funeral Home Marks Chapel
10300 Richmond Rd
Warsaw, VA 22572
(804) 333-3770
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Hendrix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Miller Hendrix

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Miller Hendrix Obituary
Hazel Miller Hendrix of Warsaw peacefully departed her Earthly life on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Hazel was born in North Carolina but resided in the Northern Neck for most of her adult life. She was the daughter of William Miller and Naomi Hayes Miller and the widow of Jones William Hendrix. Hazel worked as a seamstress for Levi Strauss Corporation and was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church. She will always be remembered for her deep and abiding love for and dedication to her family.
Hazel was predeceased by her parents, husband; sister, Chloe Donovan and son, Bruce Hendrix. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Hendrix of Nomini Grove and her daughter, Patsy Hendrix Franks (Paul) of Midlothian; her grandsons Jarret Hendrix (Kaitlyn) of Powhatan, Andrew Hendrix (Rebecca) of Richmond, and Alex Franks of Arlington; her granddaughter, Mallory Franks of North Port, Alabama and her beloved great-grandson Owen Hendrix of Powhatan. She is also survived by numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service for Hazel was held at Noon on Tuesday, October 15, at Welch Marks Funeral Home in Warsaw. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial immediately followed the service at Northern Neck Memorial Gardens in Callao.
For their loving care, attention and kindness Hazel's family would like to acknowledge the staff of The Pearl at Watkins Centre and also Heartland Hospice. The family requests that you honor your memories of Hazel by making a donation in her name to the : Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now