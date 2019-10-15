|
Hazel Miller Hendrix of Warsaw peacefully departed her Earthly life on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Hazel was born in North Carolina but resided in the Northern Neck for most of her adult life. She was the daughter of William Miller and Naomi Hayes Miller and the widow of Jones William Hendrix. Hazel worked as a seamstress for Levi Strauss Corporation and was a member of Lebanon United Methodist Church. She will always be remembered for her deep and abiding love for and dedication to her family.
Hazel was predeceased by her parents, husband; sister, Chloe Donovan and son, Bruce Hendrix. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Hendrix of Nomini Grove and her daughter, Patsy Hendrix Franks (Paul) of Midlothian; her grandsons Jarret Hendrix (Kaitlyn) of Powhatan, Andrew Hendrix (Rebecca) of Richmond, and Alex Franks of Arlington; her granddaughter, Mallory Franks of North Port, Alabama and her beloved great-grandson Owen Hendrix of Powhatan. She is also survived by numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service for Hazel was held at Noon on Tuesday, October 15, at Welch Marks Funeral Home in Warsaw. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial immediately followed the service at Northern Neck Memorial Gardens in Callao.
For their loving care, attention and kindness Hazel's family would like to acknowledge the staff of The Pearl at Watkins Centre and also Heartland Hospice. The family requests that you honor your memories of Hazel by making a donation in her name to the : Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Oct. 16, 2019