Home

POWERED BY

Services
Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
131 3rd St
Colonial Beach, VA 22443
(804) 224-7620
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Colonial Beach American Legion
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Moffett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Marie Moffett

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Marie Moffett Obituary
Helen Marie Moffett, 91, of Colonial Beach, died peacefully in her sleep on April 2, 2019. Born and raised in Alexandria, Helen retired from the Government as a civil servant after nearly 30 years. She later went to work for the Institute for Defense Analysis (IDA) where she worked for an additional 30 years.
She was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church; Women of the Moose Chapter 1636; American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit 148; a Life Member of the CBVFD Ladies Auxiliary, and served on the Tourism Committee for the Town of Colonial Beach.
Helen is survived by her six children, Faye Johnson, Sandy Bone (Pete), Sharon Nelson, Ricky Nelson (Jennifer), Garry Nelson, and Alan Nelson; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the ALA Unit 148 or the CBVFD Ladies Auxiliary, both on Colonial Beach Avenue, Colonial Beach, VA 22443.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 (her 92nd Birthday) from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Colonial Beach American Legion. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
Download Now