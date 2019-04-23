Helen Marie Moffett, 91, of Colonial Beach, died peacefully in her sleep on April 2, 2019. Born and raised in Alexandria, Helen retired from the Government as a civil servant after nearly 30 years. She later went to work for the Institute for Defense Analysis (IDA) where she worked for an additional 30 years.

She was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church; Women of the Moose Chapter 1636; American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit 148; a Life Member of the CBVFD Ladies Auxiliary, and served on the Tourism Committee for the Town of Colonial Beach.

Helen is survived by her six children, Faye Johnson, Sandy Bone (Pete), Sharon Nelson, Ricky Nelson (Jennifer), Garry Nelson, and Alan Nelson; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the ALA Unit 148 or the CBVFD Ladies Auxiliary, both on Colonial Beach Avenue, Colonial Beach, VA 22443.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019 (her 92nd Birthday) from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Colonial Beach American Legion. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.