Henry Burgwyn Hundley, age 68, formerly of Richmond, died early Saturday morning, August 10, 2019 while battling Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Henry was the son of the late Franklin Young Hundley and Ann Burgwyn Hundley, both lifelong residents of Essex County. He was a graduate of Episcopal High School in Alexandria and the University of Virginia. Henry served in the Journal Office of the Virginia State Senate and appeared in numerous roles as a fixture of the Westmoreland Players. Henry is survived by a brother, Franklin Y. Hundley, Jr. of Nashville, TN, and a sister Ann Page Hundley Sensibaugh of Asheville, NC. He was preceded in death by a brother, Deane Hart Hundley, formerly of Tappahannock. Also survived by three nephews, Franklin Y. Hundley III and James M. Hundley, both of Nashville, TN and Lee A. Sensibaugh, Jr. of New Orleans, LA, and two grand-nieces, Lucy Hart and Margaret Mandle Hundley of Nashville, TN. Henry was also blessed with innumerable close friends and associates throughout his life. A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 24, 11 a.m., at St. John's Church in Tappahannock. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be made to St. John's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 336, Tappahannock, VA 22560. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel is assisting the family.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 21, 2019