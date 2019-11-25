|
|
Henry Lee Gallagher, 65, of Richmond passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was a graduate of the University of Richmond and will be remembered for his appreciation of music, love of the outdoors, and especially, his devotion to his family.
Henry is survived by his niece, Katherine Gallagher Gay of Daniel Island, South Carolina; nephew, Cary Scoot Gallagher of Boston, Massachusetts; great-niece, Adelaide Lee Gay; great-nephew, Charles Clark Gay, IV; sister-in-law, Janet Hall Gallagher, and numerous cousins,
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adelaide Hall Gallagher and Carroll Segar Gallagher, Sr., and his brother, Carroll Segar Gallagher, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30,
2019 at Bethany Baptist Church, 16256 Richmond Road, Callao, Virginia 22435.
