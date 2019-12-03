Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Gallagher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Lee Gallagher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry Lee Gallagher Obituary
Henry Lee Gallagher, 65, of Richmond passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019. He was a graduate of the University of Richmond and will be remembered for his appreciation of music, love of the outdoors, and especially, his devotion to his family.
Henry is survived by his niece, Katherine Gallagher Gay of Daniel Island, South Carolina; nephew, Cary Scoot Gallagher of Boston, Massachusetts; great-niece, Adelaide Lee Gay; great-nephew, Charles Clark Gay, IV; sister-in-law, Janet Hall Gallagher, and numerous cousins,
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adelaide Hall Gallagher and Carroll Segar Gallagher, Sr., and his brother, Carroll Segar Gallagher, Jr.
A memorial service was held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 30,
2019 at Bethany Baptist Church, 16256 Richmond Road, Callao.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -