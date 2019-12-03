|
|
James Durwood Minor, known to some as "Heavy D," went to be with his Heavenly Father on November 28, 2019. Survivors are the love of his life, Yvonne B. Minor; son, James Rodney Minor (Rev. Rebecca); daughter, Dawn R. Green (Stephen); five grandchildren, Dakota, Austin, Ethan, and JeyLynn Minor and Judson Fisher Green.
Also surviving are brothers, Robert E. "Bobby" Minor (Dorethia) and Thomas Larry Minor (Janis); brother-in-law, John Everett Bryant (Linda); a host of nephews, nieces, and friends, including best friends, Robert Turner and Carrol "Whitey" White.
He was predeceased by his parents, James Edwin and Edna Mae Minor; his nephew, James Edward Minor; best friend Robert D. "Bob" Smith, and his puppy "Baxter."
He was a 1962 graduate of Washington & Lee High School, a Vietnam Veteran serving in the Tet Offensive in 1968, and a member and Past Master of the Westmoreland Lodge 212 Ancient Free & Accepted Masons. He retired from N.S.W.C, Dahlgren in 2010 after 30 years. His favorite times were with his family, grandchildren, and doing church work. His hobby was cars, especially Mustangs.
His service was held at 2 p.m., Monday, December 2, 2019 at Carmel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Rebecca L. Minor officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service time, followed by a Masonic Service. Interment will follow in the Carmel UMC Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Charles William Minor, David Minor, J. B. Bryant, Robert Turner Jr., Jamie Brown, and Richard Lahey.
Memorial contributions may be made to Edgewater United Methodist Church, 1441 Nomini Grove Road, Warsaw VA 22572; or the Westmoreland Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 222, Montross VA.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 4, 2019