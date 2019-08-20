|
James Edward Minor, a farmer, age 55, of Neenah, passed away at home Friday, August 16, 2019.
James grew up building and farming with his father and brother. Together they founded Grape Hill Farms, Inc. James was a lifetime member of Beulah Baptist Church at Lyells where he served as a Deacon and filled many other rolls. He had served on the Northern Neck Soil and Water Conservation District Board since January 2003. As an avid supporter of youth agricultural programs, James served as the District's Liaison to the Northern Neck 4-H/FFA Livestock Club. James also served on the Board of Directors for the Westmoreland County Farm Bureau for many years.
James married Kelli Ann Payne on November 21, 1987, at Beulah. He leaves behind a daughter, Morgan E. Minor; parents, Robert E. "Bobby" Minor and Dorethia Self Minor; brother, Charles William Minor (Becky); niece, Olivia Grace Minor; nephews Rick and Mike Rose; and a large extended family of aunts and uncles, brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m., Friday, August 23, at Welch Funeral Home, Marks Chapel, 10300 Richmond Road, Warsaw. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 24, at Beulah Baptist Church, Lyells. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Beulah Baptist Church General Fund, 130 Beulah Lane, Warsaw, VA 22572, in memory of James.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 21, 2019