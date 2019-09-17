|
|
James Louis Sanders, 86, passed away Monday September 9, 2019 at his home in Warsaw. A person would be hard pressed to find anyone to say an unkind word about Jim – also known as Louis or by his nickname, "Reds". He was the devoted husband of Sandra Sanders nee Holtz for over 60 years, the dedicated father of Robin Lynn Abercrombie nee Sanders and James Monroe Sanders, and friend to everyone.
Jim lived a simple, but purposeful life, always lending a hand, supporting multiple charities and community activities, and tending to his cherished gardens. He was the ultimate gentleman, showing respect and kindness to all. He operated a small business selling insurance in Hillcrest Heights, MD for 56 years, only retiring in late 2017. Jim served in the United States Army in Korea from 1953-1955. He met his wife and best friend, Sandra, at Western Union in the late 1950s. After leaving Western Union, Jim became a streetcar driver, beginning his long love affair with trains – something he would avidly draw with his grandchildren. Jim was a member of VFW and American Legion and beloved active member of the Rappahannock Baptist Church community.
Jim is survived by his wife; daughter, Robin (Leonard B. Abercrombie) and son, James (Mary Roby Sanders); grandchildren, Alana Pedigo (Stephen), Alexis Sanders, and Julia Sanders and great-granddaughter, Sophia Santmyer. The Sanders family offer their sincere thanks to his caregivers, Theresa and Thelma, as well as his church family, who have offered their unconditional support and love. Memorial contributions should be made to the Rappahannock Baptist Church Cemetery fund.
A funeral service for Jim was held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, at Rappahannock Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Published in Northern Neck Group from Sept. 18 to Sept. 26, 2019