James Murray, 93 of Farnham died January 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marie, and daughters, Kathryn of Warsaw and Bonnie of St. Louis, Mo.
Until mid-2019 Jim and Marie split their time between homes in Bradenton, Florida and Cooperstown, NY. During his retirement they traveled extensively, often with friends.
They originally made their home in Cold Spring Harbor, NY where they raised their two daughters and James worked as an aeronautical engineer for 35 plus years for Grumman Aerospace. He ultimately became the head of the escape systems division.
In Cold Spring Harbor he was passionate about gardening, sailing, and platform tennis. He was always looking for ways to make his wife's life better and was a most caring person. He was a great storyteller.
His early life was spent in Valley Cottage, NY where his father commuted to his work in NYC and taught fencing for 50 years at Columbia University, the NY Athletic Club, and the NY Dramatic Club.
James was drafted and spent a brief time in the Army during World War II.
We will miss his great character comprised of kindness, curiosity, intellect, creativity, generosity, and great wittiness.
A celebration of life will be held later this spring.
Contributions in his name may be made to Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Northern Neck Group from Jan. 15 to Jan. 23, 2020