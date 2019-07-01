Home

James Wesley "Pop" Balderson, Jr.

James Wesley "Pop" Balderson, Jr., 78, of Warsaw, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was a retired route salesman for Pet Dairy and a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Tidwells.
Pop is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sue Ann Wade Balderson; two daughters, Kathy Balderson and Tammy B. Landman; four sons, Timmy Balderson, Albert Balderson, Gerald Balderson, and Wes Woolard; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; soon to be 13 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home with interment following at St. James Episcopal Church in Tidwells. The family received friends from 10 – 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Episcopal Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 249, Kinsale, VA 22488.
Published in Northern Neck Group on July 2, 2019
