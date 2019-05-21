Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Hayden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Gough Hayden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jane Gough Hayden Obituary
Jane Gough Hayden, 73 of Callao passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. She was the widow of Stanley Wayne Hayden. Jane retired as a secretary for Callao Supermarket. She was a member of Fairfields United Methodist Church in Burgess.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Benton Mannings Hayden of Callao and her daughter, Mary Max Lewis of Burgess. Jane also leaves behind six grandchildren, Janis Bowdoin, Josh Lewis, Jordan Lewis, Haley Hayden, Trent Hayden, and Calli Hayden and one great-granddaughter, Sutherlynn Bowdoin. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her parents, Vernon McNeal Gough and Frances Marion Thrift Gough, and her brothers, Clarence Gough and Mac Gough.
Jane's funeral was held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Henderson United Methodist Church in Callao. Reverend Han Li will be officiating. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to her service. Burial followed in the Henderson UMC cemetery.
The family asks that you honor your memories of Jane by making a donation in her name to the .
Published in Northern Neck Group on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.