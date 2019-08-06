|
|
Jean Newsome Nash, 79, of Callao, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019.
She was a clerk for the Northumberland County Juvenile Court, who loved her work and loved family even more.
Jean is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, William "Billy" Nash; son, Mark T. Nash (Sharon) of West Harrison, NY; daughter, Debbie Nash Conner (Michael) of Winston Salem, NC; and grandchildren, Rachel and Matthew Nash (Lauren).
A funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Welch Funeral Home-Marks Chapel. Interment followed at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Callao. Family received friends one hour prior to services at the Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Callao Volunteer Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 82, Callao, VA 22435.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 7, 2019