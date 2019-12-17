|
|
Jerry Dean Gordon, age 65, of Warsaw, passed away at his home with loved ones by his side, on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Jerry's work on Earth was done as he went to be with his Father in Heaven.
He is survived by his loving wife of twenty-six years, Shirley Coates Gordon; son, Jason Gordon (Carol); daughter, April Gordon; step-sons, Rodney Sisson (Mel) and Jeffrey Sisson; step-daughter, Robin Lewis (Jeff); five grandchildren, Jamir Gordon, Devin Sisson, Luke Sisson, Brittany Harding, and Tyler Lewis; and two great-granddaughters, Raegan Harding and Annslee Harding. Also surviving are his brothers, Glenwood Gordon and Benny Gordon (Cathy); sisters, Anna Cook (Gene) and Sadie Gordon.
He was predeceased by his parents Morgan and Stella Gordon; brothers, James Gordon and Mickey Gordon.
Jerry retired from R. R. Beasley Concrete, Inc. in Callao in 2016, but continued to work part-time with Thomas W. Beasley Contractor in Farnham. Jerry also owned a lawn care and landscaping business where he, his wife Shirley, son Jason, and other close friends, worked side by side for years.
To Jerry, the most important blessing in his life was his Family. Even though he was a hard and highly respected worker, he always found time to enjoy family events or spend quality time with the love of his life, his wife, Shirley, as well as his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was affectionately known as "J-Man" by many in his family.
Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, at Welch Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Todd Brown officiating. Interment followed the service in the Jerusalem Baptist Church Cemetery in Emmerton.
Pallbearers were Jason Gilreath, Donnie Smith, Tom Beasley, Rob Beasley, J. R. Ball, Steve Bromley, Stan Bowie, and Bill McKenney.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Tappahannock Hospice, 289 Hospital Rd., Tappahannock, VA 22560.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Dec. 18, 2019