Jinny Lee Estell passed away peacefully on October 31, 2019 at her home, The Folly, in Heathsville after a heroic fight with breast cancer. Born October 27, 1940 to Sidney and Martha Cornell in Cincinnati Ohio, she attended Walnut Hills High School, class of '58 and Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, NY. She married William A. Estell Jr. in 1962, the year he was commissioned at the U.S. Naval Academy.
Jinny was a dedicated Navy wife and mother, and also became a practicing obstetrics nurse from 1971 to 1996. In the Northern Neck, Jinny was a Virginia Master Gardener and life-long educator. She was an active volunteer in the Northumberland County Elementary School Reading Partners Program, the regional hospital (RGH), the Northern Neck Free Health Clinic, and the Master Gardeners Garden at the Northumberland Farm Museum in Heathsville.
Jinny is survived by Bill Estell, Capt. USN (Ret.); children, William A. Estell III (wife Katherine and her son, Zachary) of Simsbury CT; and Martha Elizabeth Estell of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren, Lauren and Katie Estell, as well as Cathy O'Keefe, the grandchildren's mother.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Northern Neck Free Clinic or Hospice of Virginia, 1328 Tappahannock Blvd, Tappahannock, VA 22560
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Good Luck Cellars in Kilmarnock, VA.
