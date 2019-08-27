|
|
Jo Ann Gough 06/08/1979 – 08/08/2019
Gone too soon, Jo Ann Gough of Reedville passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 40 on August 8, 2019.
Jo Ann was predeceased by her grandparents, Robert Odell Lawson and Doris Lawson and her mother, Doris Ann Saunders.
Jo Ann is survived by her father, Joseph Charnock; siblings, Robert Lawson, Frances "Neal" Gough (Betsy), Timothy Gough (Loretta), Joseph Gough, and Holly Gough; nieces and nephews, Stacy Gough, Farrah Gough Coates, Alex Gough, Bailey Gough, Starr MacDonnald, Mason Gough and further survived by other relatives and friends.
Jo Ann was always passionate about her nieces, nephews, and pets. She leaves behind her birds. Those wishing to honor her life are invited to hang a bird feeder at their home.
A memorial service will be planned at a later date
Published in Northern Neck Group on Aug. 28, 2019