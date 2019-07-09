, of Callao, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born June 24, 1956 to Joseph Bradford and Leroi Clark Thrift and was a lifelong member of Totuskey Baptist Church. John had a 31-year career as a Corrections Officer at Camp 17. He was an outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing and raising hound dogs. He grew a large garden and canned the produce he grew. John was a loving husband to Sadye and father to Joe, as well as a wonderful uncle to his many nieces and nephews.

John is survived by his loving wife, Sadye Packett Thrift; his son, Joseph Delano Thrift; his sisters, Joyce Thrift Hudson, Nancy Thrift Parr (Jimmy), and Patricia Thrift Robinson (Clent); his sister-in-law, Olive Jean Thrift; his brother-in-law, Jimmy Robinson; his cousin, Doris Westman "Spud" and best friend, Wayne Larry King; and many loving nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by his dog, Frog, who followed him everywhere and his grand-dog, Kobe.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Joseph Bradford Thrift, Jr. and sister, Grace Thrift Robinson.

A funeral service was held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Totuskey Baptist Church with interment following in the Totuskey Baptist Church Cemetery.