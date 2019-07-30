|
|
John C. Bush, 76 of Colonial Beach, Virginia passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his home after a lengthy illness. He was the former owner of Chem-Dry of Southern Maryland in Waldorf. He is survived by his wife, Anne Millar-Bush and his brother in law, Eugene Clark. His wishes were to be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Waldorf, Maryland. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Neck Group on July 31, 2019