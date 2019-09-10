|
John Ernest Burton, 89, of Heathsville passed Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his home. He was the first county administrator for Northumberland County and held that position for 28 years. He was a graduate of the University of Virginia; a veteran and served in the U. S. Army for two years. He was a teacher, deputy sheriff, and a farmer; a member of the Masonic Lodge No 109 for 50 years and of Fairport Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. John loved the outdoors, fishing and sports. He traveled, but was always ready to come back to Northumberland County. He loved the Lord and read his Bible daily and was always willing to help people. John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Brenda; a daughter, Gay, and her husband, Reuben; grandson, Burton, and his wife, Melissa; granddaughter, Jessica; two great-grandsons, Jeb and Charlie; and a nephew, Stevie. A memorial service was held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Fairport Baptist Church with a reception following the service. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of Virginia, 1328 Tappahannock Blvd., Tappahannock, VA 22560
Published in Northern Neck Group on Sept. 11, 2019