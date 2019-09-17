|
|
Johnny J. "Ribs" Smith, 69, passed away peacefully on September 14,
2019. He was retired from VDOT and enjoyed his life in Lewisetta.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Packett Smith; his
parents, Frank and Bernice Smith, and his two brothers, Larry and Edward
Smith.
He is survived by his daughter, Betty Blick (Van); two grandsons, Kenny
Beauchamp II and Mason Blick; his sister, Shirley Jenkins; many cousins,
Nieces, and nephews; his special friends in Lewisetta and all around the
Northern Neck; and his constant companion, his dog Rufus.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at
Melrose United Methodist Church. Interment followed in the church
cemetery. Reverend Kathy Gochenour presided over the funeral service. Pallbearers were Larry Jenkins, Jr., Bryan Jenkins, Joe Thrift, Kenny Beauchamp Sr., Morgan Jenkins, and R.J. MacDonald. The family received friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Melrose United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 150, Lottsburg, VA 22511.
Published in Northern Neck Group from Sept. 18 to Sept. 26, 2019