Joseph "Joe" Warren Coleman, Sr.
A funeral service for Joe Warren Coleman, Sr. of Montross was held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Siloam Baptist Church.
Joseph Warren Coleman, Sr., also known as Joe, passed away to be with the Lord on January 26, 2020. A native of Westmoreland County, Joe was educated in Westmoreland County Schools. He was a member of Siloam Baptist Church in Montross. He worked for many years as a farmer on his family land as well as at Locust Farms and during the winter months, Morris Lumber Mill in Warsaw.
Joe was married to the late Otey Marie Coleman. Their union was blessed with 5 children. A son, Ashby and a grandson, Ryan predeceased him.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted children, Joseph Jr. (Marcia); grandsons, Joseph III and David, and their mother, Anita; Carroll (Elma), Shirley (Lester), grandson, Benjamin, Curtis (Carlene), and daughter-in-law, Vanessa. He also leaves to cherish his memory, two brothers, William and Harry Coleman; sisters-in-law, Ada Dameron (Rev. Wilbur Dameron), Jean Nelson, Rev. Gloria Rich (Charles); brothers-in-law, Joe Hunter (Allie), George Hunter (Joanne), Dr. Robert Hunter (Pat); aunts-in-law, Sally and Sophie Brooks and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Northern Neck Group on Feb. 6, 2020